The North coast Nechako region saw a slight uptick in the unemployment rate in September.

The Statscan Labour Force Survey that was issued today found last month 5.3% of people were unemployed which is compared to 5% in August.

According to Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao the jobless rate continues to be in a much better spot than the region saw this time last year.

He added that last year the jobless mark was at 7.9%.

Ferrao explained how many people were working last month.

“We have 42,700 people working this September and a year ago we had 42,100 so, the number of people working is about the same,” he said.

Ferrao also said where the region saw job growth and declines.

“Construction is seeing more people employed over the past 12 months and then we have smaller increases and transportation and warehousing and also information, culture and recreation,” he said.

Ferrao added that in BC the unemployment rate is at 4.3%, the second lowest in the country trailing behind Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, nationally the jobless mark is being reported at 5.4%.

The report added the gain in employment was anticipated as job losses in the education sector were reversed due to the return of school.