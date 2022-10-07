The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society has announced that is has approved funding for four new projects.

A total of $72,000 was approved for the projects.

The Village of Fraser Lake received $50,000 for its Curling Rink/Community Hall Development project.

According to the NKDF, the curling rink was the community’s first indoor sports facility which was built in 1968.

It added that the facility can only be used five months per year for curling when the ice is installed.

The funding provided will contribute to the Village of Fraser Lake completing a full renovation and transitioning the space into a Community Hall designed for multi-use that can be used for gatherings and sports users year round.

Meanwhile, the BC Cattlemen’s Association received $5,000 which will go toward an assessment to quantify the economic impact of the veterinary shortage in BC.

NKDF said that there is currently a critical shortage of large animal vets which is causing significant challenges for the farming and ranching communities in Northern BC.

The Nulki-Tachick Lakes Stewardship society was also granted $5,000.

This will go towards a feasibility study which will focus on the feasibility of a harvesting program in addition to examining alternative methods that could be used to reduce excessive nutrient levels in the lakes.

This study is taking place because there is a concern of deteriorating water quality in the Nulki and Tachick lakes due to blue-green algae.

Lastly, the Lakes District Fall Fair received funding toward this year’s event which took place from September 9 to 11 in Burns Lake.

A total of $12,000 was provided which went towards a variety of events such as the moto-x, the children’s stage and a music festival.

The NKDF is accepting applications for its next intake with applications due on October 28.

Meanwhile, requests for under $5,000 are accepted for a continuous basis.