Canada has approved a second bivalent coronavirus vaccine.

Bivalent vaccines are being rolled out as the primary option for this fall’s booster, designed to specifically target the more contagious Omicron variant as well as the original COVID strain.

This vaccine is produced by Pfizer, the one that was already approved is a Moderna vaccine.

In a joint news release from Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, they said “the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine will be available to people 12 and older. The Moderna bivalent vaccine, which was approved on Sept. 1, 2022, is available to people 18 and older.”

“Pfizer-BioNTech is providing 12.6 million doses to Canada, and B.C. is expected to receive more than 1.7 million doses gradually, starting next week. There are already 10.5 million doses of the Moderna bivalent vaccine in the country and B.C.’s allotment is more than 1.4 million. We are continuing to work with the federal government to ensure a stable supply of the bivalent vaccines for British Columbians.”

They encourage people to keep up to date on their vaccinations and boosters as we enter the colder seasons.

For more information on booster shots, click here.