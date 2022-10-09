Environment Canada says strong and gusty winds are expected throughout the rest of today (Sunday) and Monday.

They’re forecasting a strong cold front will sweep through Northern BC early Monday, with moderate southwest wind gusting to 50 km per hour expected this afternoon.

On Monday, wind is expect to shift to the west or northwest, and will be accompanied with stronger wind gusts of up to 60 km per hour.

They’re forecasting the strong winds will abate Monday evening.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of 60 km per hour may toss loose objects and cause drought weakened tree branches to break, causing injuries, damage or power outages.