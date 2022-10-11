The last Regular Smithers Council meeting was held this evening at Town Hall and councillors and Mayor Gladys Atrill reflected on the last term before the meeting was done for the evening.

Only two current council members are seeking re-election, Frank Wray and John Buikema.

Additionally, Mayor Gladys Atrill will be seeking re-election.

Councillor Casda Thomas started the goodbyes by expressing her gratitude to her fellow councillor members and Town staff.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“Over four years we’ve had often very split perspectives on the issues but I just really want to acknowledge the listening and the respect that’s been around the table, it’s not what I think or what you think and often we’re able to come together and compromise,” she said.

Councillor John Buikema also expressed his thanks during his term as councillor.

He said that during his term he spent a lot of his time during council sitting back, listening and learning.

“I’ve learned so much in the last four years and for that i’m truly thankful and if I am around this table again a week from now I will definitely miss the four departing members who offered so much to our council,” Buikema said.

The consensus between Council was that it was an interesting and challenging term but many things were accomplished.

- Advertisement -

Nine people are competing for six council positions and two people are vying for the mayor spot on Smithers Council.

General Election Day will be held on October 15.