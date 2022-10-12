Smithers residents will have one more chance to cast their ballot ahead of General Election Day.

An advanced poll will be open today (Wednesday) from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Smithers Town Hall.

Anyone wishing to vote is being told to bring two pieces of Government Issued ID.

Community members will have the opportunity to vote for the mayor position, six councillors and three school trustees.

General Election Day will be held on Saturday (October 15) at Muheim Memorial Elementary School from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.