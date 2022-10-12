Listen Live

News

Two Ontario police officers dead after shooting north of Toronto

By Brendan Pawliw
Handgun (Photo by Pixabay)

Three people are dead after a police-involved shooting near Barrie, Ontario, last night (Tuesday).

South Simcoe police say two officers were shot while attending a call at a house in the town of Innisfil, north of Toronto.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other died in hospital.

It’s not yet known what the call was about.

A suspect in the home also died in the exchange of gunfire.

The provincial Special Investigations Unit has taken control of the case.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

