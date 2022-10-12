Listen Live

Danielle Smith pledges to introduce Sovereignty Act in Alberta

By Brendan Pawliw
(Photo supplied by UCP Party of Alberta)

Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta’s new premier.

The former leader of the Wildrose party won the leadership of the United Conservative Party last week with a narrow 53 percent win on the sixth ballot.

Smith adds she’ll act to defend citizens’ rights and freedoms while governing with compassion for the vulnerable.

Smith’s leadership campaign included a pledge to introduce a Sovereignty Act to reject federal decisions that go against Alberta’s provincial rights.

She’s also promised changes to Human Rights legislation to protect those who refuse vaccinations from discrimination.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

