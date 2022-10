BC Transit has announced that it will be offering free transit on General Election Day across the province, including in the Bulkley Valley.

Hazelton, Skeena Regional, includes handyDart and Smithers- includes all routes and curb to curb service are included in the initiative.

BC Transit says this will help make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their ballots.

Anyone looking for information on each individual transit system is being told to go on BC Transits website.