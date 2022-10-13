Voters head to the polls on October 15 for the 2022 Municipal Election. MyBulkleyLakesNow reached out to the Mayoral candidates for Burns Lake to answer each of the following questions:

Can you provide a brief bio of yourself and a photo? Why are you running for mayor for Burns Lake and what makes you the best candidate?

3.How would you address health care staffing shortages within the region that have affected the hospital?

What are other pressing issues in Burns Lake and how would you address them? Any final thoughts on any topic that you would like to share?

In alphabetical order;

John Rauch, new

My wife and I have lived in Burns Lake for over 20 years and I consider this my home. I work fulltime for LDM as their road foreman. I enjoy the outdoors and look forward to doing good for the Burns Lake Community.

Henry Wiebe, served on council

I was born and raised in Burns Lake, I have worked in the lumber manufacturing industry for over 35 years, 15 years at Decker Lake Forest Products and 20 plus years as co-owner and manager at Sheraton Custom Milling.

Why are you running for mayor for Burns Lake and what makes you the best candidate?

John Rauch

I am running for mayor because I believe if you want to make a difference you need to step up and not sit on the side lines. I am willing to put in the hard work and make a difference. I believe in transparency and communication and if I become mayor my door will always be open.

Henry Wiebe

I have been on the village council for the last 4 years. I believe we have made some very positive steps during that time. We now have a state of the art water purification and delivery system, better streets, more sidewalks, a water park and more parking in the downtown area. We have a lot going for us but there is still a lot more to do.

John Rauch

The health care staff shortage is all over Canada and it is something of real concern. As we see our population aging we will see a significant increase in the need for health care workers. And on top of that we are seeing baby boomers coming to the age of retirement. I would lobby the federal and provincial government to make more incentives for local people to get into health care. Work with local colleges to hold programs so people can go to school locally. A few ago CNC in Burns Lake held a LP nursing program and we saw approximately 13 qualified nurses come out of that program- all these people didn’t have to move to a larger center to go to school, it was all done in Burns Lake. We need more programs like this.

Henry Wiebe

To attract and retain medical staff, trades people, contractors and employees, we have to address our housing shortage to make it more attractive to move to and stay in Burns Lake.

What are other pressing issues in Burns Lake and how would you address them?

John Rauch

Housing is a big issue in Burns Lake- the village of Burns Lake has started consultation on a new incentive called Village Heights – it will help our housing needs and I would like to see if we can expedite this project. We need to see if we can attract more business, possibly get water and sewage to our industrial park. Increased businesses will increase our tax base and possibly bring more interest to our community. When people see a community thriving they will want to invest here.

Henry Wiebe

Lately we have had more housing starts in Burns Lake than we have seen in many years. This is very encouraging but I would like to take it to the next level and begin development in Village Heights subdivision. I will look for opportunities to partner with developers, local First Nations, Government and contractors to help get this and other projects started. In order to “keep more” we need to “have more” we need to make more serviced commercial properties available to make it more attractive to investors and developers. This will advance the commerce that is an essential part to give people the desire to live in Burns Lake. Water and sewer services to the industrial park have always been on the table but the financial cost of a project like this is out of reach unless we get financial assistance from senior governments. We continue to look for opportunities to get grant assistance to move projects like this forward. We all live, work and play in the same community and if I am elected, I will continue to work with our local First Nations to build on old relationships, develop new relationships and explore more areas where we can build partnerships.

Any final thoughts on any topic that you would like to share?

John Rauch

I just want to add that I am open to conversation with anyone so please call me at 250-251-0258 and please vote for me on Oct 15th.Thank you for this opportunity.

Henry Wiebe

I’m not going to promise that we will complete all these developments because there is still a lot of work to do but if elected, I will take this position as a full time job and I promise that I will give you my best effort.