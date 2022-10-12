A new report from the BC Coroners Service has seen a massive spike in deaths in our homeless population, with Northern Health seeing the death toll nearly double from 2020 to 2021.

In 2020, Northern Health had 11 homeless deaths. In the 10 years previous, 13 was the highest total. Last year, Northern Health saw 21 homeless people die.

Across the province, 247 deaths occurred in 2021, up 75% from the year prior.

91% of all accidental deaths were caused by illicit drugs.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Prince George has the 5th most deaths of any township in the province at 11, up four from 2020’s count of 7.

PG follows Vancouver (50), Surrey (29), Victoria (18), and Abbotsford (14).

In 2012, all of these locations had mere fractions of these fatal numbers, Vancouver having the most at 7, and Prince George having just 1.

For more information on the study, click here.