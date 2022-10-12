The Smithers Steelheads will be returning to home ice this weekend for their first home game.

The team has been on hiatus since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic following their return in 2019 after taking two years off.

Smithers Steelheads will be playing against the Nechako Northstars Saturday evening (October 15).

Steelheads Spokesperson Jeremy Chadsey said that the last couple of years have been a rollercoaster.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“We had tons of momentum for the first season and then we just got hammered because we couldn’t use the rink and Covid basically set us back again so, it was kind of hit and miss about players but we really do have a good group of guys,” he said.

Chadsey added that even with the break the team still saw local guys try out for the team and show an interest.

He also said he has high hopes for the season.

“I think we’ll finish stronger this year, I think it will be a slow start as far as events and things like that but now that we’ve got a lot of the younger guys that have stepped up I think it will be a stronger finish,” Chadsey said.

The team’s season opener was held last weekend in Vanderhoof where the Steelheads lost 4-3.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m Saturday evening and tickets can be purchased at the door at the old arena.