A stand alone office will be launching a walk-in clinic in Smithers.

It will be launched on Monday (October 17) and will be located at 3842 3rd Avenue at the single door in the parking lot.

It will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 8 a.m.

According to a notice, this will be on a first come first serve basis and the first 18 patients will be seen daily.

A small group of doctors said that this is service is much needed in the community because of the lack of doctors in the area.

It is estimated that 3,000 patients are without a doctor in Smithers, which doesn’t include patients from a recent retired doctor.

They added that the hope for the clinic will bring down numbers in the emergency room especially for cases not deemed an emergency.

The clinic is for patients who do not have a General Practitioner or urgent appointments for those with a GP.

It is anticipated that the walk-in clinic will see the max amount of patients during its operation.

Residents are being advised that masks must be worn in the clinic at all times, there will be no phone to call so, you are being asked to stop by the clinic.

Smithers had a walk in clinic but it closed its doors in 2015.