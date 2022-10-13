The eighth annual cemetery walk, hosted by the Bulkley Valley Museum will be held this weekend.

According to the museum, among the stories being shared are about a Swedish builder, the first matron of the Bulkley Valley District Hospital and a veteran of the First World War Canadian Cyclists.

The walk will be held on Saturday (Oct 15) and Sunday (Oct 16) and start at 11am.

The event is free but donations are being accepted for Museum events and activities.

Anyone wishing to participate is being told to meet at the Smithers Cemetery on Dominion Avenue.

Those attending are also being advised to dress appropriately and dogs are not allowed at the event.