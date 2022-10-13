Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsBulkley Valley Museums Cemetary Walk to return this weekend
FeaturedNews

Bulkley Valley Museums Cemetary Walk to return this weekend

By Lindsay Newman
Central Park building(supplied by: My BulkleyLakesNow staff)

The eighth annual cemetery walk, hosted by the Bulkley Valley Museum  will be held this weekend. 

According to the museum, among the stories being shared are about a Swedish builder, the first  matron of the Bulkley Valley District Hospital and a veteran of the First World War Canadian Cyclists. 

The walk will be held on Saturday (Oct 15) and Sunday (Oct 16) and start at 11am. 

The event is free but donations are being accepted for Museum events and activities. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Anyone wishing to participate is being told to meet at the Smithers Cemetery on Dominion Avenue. 

Those attending are also being advised to dress appropriately and dogs are not allowed at the event.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News