The weather over the weekend is anticipated to be warmer than average in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is calling for the region to see a daytime high tomorrow of 20 degrees.

Meteorologist Derek Lee said that if the region does reach that we would be breaking a record.

“In 1961 on Saturday October 15 it was recorded at 18.3 degrees so, if we do make it to 20 degrees that will definitely be a record,” he said

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Lee added that the region has seen drier conditions and so far in October there has been less than 2 millimeters of precipitation.

He also said that starting next week the area will start seeing more seasonal temperatures.

“As early as Monday we are seeing more clouds in the forecast and perhaps a chance of showers for much of the Smithers area and that cloudy, shower pattern should be continuing,” Lee said.

He added the region is expected to see seasonal temperatures for the rest of the season.

The region is also expected to have cooler nighttime temperatures.