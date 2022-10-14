The 6×6 fundraiser has returned to the Smithers Art Gallery for the first time in four years.

There will be a gala this evening where a silent auction will take place people can bid on a canvas to take home.

According to Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish, the theme for the event this year is Happy Place.

She explained why the staff chose this theme.

“We have all felt the effects of being away from each other and our community and I think happy place, all of us are in Smithers because it is our happy place and just seeing what resonates with people while looking at the wall, you can see it,” Chernish said.

She added that the 6×6 is one of the art gallery’s largest fundraisers and all of the proceeds will be going back into the library.

The event was launched in 2011 and happened every two years with the last one being in 2018.

Chernish also said that the art gallery did not have an event in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I had people coming in all of the time asking are we still going to do it? When is it going to happen? How is it going to happen? People are super excited and you can tell by the amount of pieces that came in,” she said.

Chernish added that this year more than 270 pieces were submitted by the community.

The silent auction will be held this evening from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.