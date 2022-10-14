Lottery players from across the north have another chance to win big.

A whopping 70 million dollars is up for grabs during tonight’s (Friday) Lotto Max draw as well as an additional 60 max million prizes.

Shelley Wong with the BC Lottery Corporation told MyPGNow.com that the draw should garner no shortage of interest.

“Anytime that there is a chance to win such a large jackpot we usually see a lot of excitement from our players. This jackpot in particular is an interesting one because its the longest Lotto Max sequence we have had with 17 rolls.”

“It is such a large amount of money that I think it is exciting not just for the players in Northern BC but across Canada to have the chance to win. Especially with the growing max million prizes, which gives you more chances to win. Right now, there are 130 million dollars in prize money to be won.”

The deadline to purchase your ticket is 7:30 pm.