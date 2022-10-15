Polls are now open across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District for the 2022 Municipal Election.

Residents from across the region will be voting for mayor, council and school trustees.

In Smithers, Gladys Atrill and Murray Hawse are running for the mayor’s seat while nine people are vying for one of six council spots.

Meanwhile, in Burns Lake, Henry Wiebe and John Rauch are gunning for the mayor spot and five people are running for council.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Additionally, in Houston, there are no competitors for the mayor position so Shane Brienen will continue to serve in Houston but seven hopefuls are running for council.

Voting will take place at Muheim Elementary School in Smithers, in Houston at the Houston Community Hall and in Burns Lake at the Lakeside Multiplex.

In order to vote you must bring in two pieces of ID anytime from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m