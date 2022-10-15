Local educator Birdy Markert has been recognized on the provincial level in the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, announced this morning.

Markert is the District Principal of Indigenous Education in SD 54, and was named winner of the Indigenous Education category of the awards.

Rolanda Lavalee, the custodial manager for SD 54, was also named one of three finalists in the Outstanding Support – School Community category.

“The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education celebrate the incredible achievements of 34 educational leaders over the past two years,” said Premier Horgan in a news release. “Every day, you go above and beyond to put students first. The Premier’s Awards are our chance to thank the teachers, staff and educational leaders who bring out the best in B.C. students and represent the best of our province.”

There were 113 nominations in total this year for the 10 categories.

Winners receive a $3,000 bursary for professional learning, and $2,000 for their school community, also for professional learning.

Runner ups win $1,000 for themselves, and another $1,000 for their school communities.