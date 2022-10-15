Hazelton:

The Village of Hazelton has a new mayor.

Julie Maitland won with 83.1% (113) of the vote against Charlotte Linford (23).

Maitland is the daughter of Alice Maitland who served as Mayor for the community for 42 years before she lost against Dennis Sterritt in 2018.

As for council, the four members were acclaimed as there were no opposition, with three out of the four being incumbents.

Village Council:

Wendy Blackstock

Buddy Smith

Jody Tetreau

Christine Anonuevo

According to Civic Info BC, 65% of eligible voters casted a ballot during this years election.

New Hazelton:

Incumbent Gail Lowry has been re-elected as the mayor of New Hazelton.

She won with 78.7% of the vote against Robert Henwood.

For council, all of the incumbents were re-elected.

District Council:

Braunwyn Henwood

Allan Berg

Mike Weeber

Jutta Hobenshield

Ray Sturney

George Burns

Official results from the 2022 election are expected to released on Wednesday (October 19) by 4 p.m.