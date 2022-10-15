Listen Live

ELECTION 2022: Burns Lake crowns new mayor

By Lindsay Newman
Headshots by Henry Wiebe (left) and John Rauch (right) (supplied by the candidates)

Burns Lake now know who will be the mayor for the next four years.

Henry Wiebe was crowned with 201 votes according to preliminary results issued this evening (Saturday).

He beat out John Rauch who received 76 votes.

Wiebe has served on council since 2018.

As for council, all three councillors get to keep their spot at the council table.

Village Council:

  • Kevin White
  • Darrell Hill
  • Charlie Rensby
  • Kristy Bjarnason

In Burns Lake, there was a small voter turn out with only 18% of eligible voters casting a ballot.

