Burns Lake now know who will be the mayor for the next four years.

Henry Wiebe was crowned with 201 votes according to preliminary results issued this evening (Saturday).

He beat out John Rauch who received 76 votes.

Wiebe has served on council since 2018.

As for council, all three councillors get to keep their spot at the council table.

Village Council:

Kevin White

Darrell Hill

Charlie Rensby

Kristy Bjarnason

In Burns Lake, there was a small voter turn out with only 18% of eligible voters casting a ballot.