Smithers Incumbent Gladys Atrill has been re-elected for her second term as mayor.

She won against Murray Hawse with 55.5% (983) of the vote.

Hawse acquired 772 votes which equates to 43.6%.

Atrill explained how she’s feeling about being re-elected as mayor.

“I’m happy, we’ve worked really hard and we achieved the election so, I’m feeling really good about that,” she said.

Atrill added that she is looking forward to meeting with the new council members that were elected this evening.

“I’m really grateful we have the incumbents Frank Wray and John Buikema returning, we’ve got some experience on council and we have a nice mix of new councillors and I’m going to take time to meet with them all, we’re going to figure out what their aspirations are and what they want to work on,” she said.

There will be four new faces on council this term.

Town Councillors:

Frank Wray (Incumbent)

John Buikema (Incumbent)

Calvin Elliott

Laura Leonard

Sam Raven

Genevieve Paterson

Additionally, as for School Trustees in the Smithers area all of the incumbents have been re-elected, Jason Kraskopf, Frank Farrell and Floyd Krishan.

Meanwhile, in Telkwa, Leroy Dekens has been named as the new mayor, beating Derek Meerdink with 52.6% of the vote.

Official election results are expected to be released on Wednesday (October 19) by 4 p.m.