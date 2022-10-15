While there was no competition fo mayor in Houston and Shane Brienen will continue to hold the post, some new councillors have been elected.

All four incumbents have been re-elected, Johnathan Barneveld, Thomas Stringfellow, Tom Euverman and Troy Reitsma.

The new faces include, Lisa Mueller and Rebecca Hougen.

Meanwhile, in Granisle Linda McGuire will continue to sit in the mayors chair.

Three out of four incumbents were re-elected, Karen Barber, Marilyn Berglund, and Calvin Thompson.

Newcomer, Heather Dedio beat out Kathy Bedard.

Official results are expected to be released Wednesday (Oct 19) at 4 p.m.