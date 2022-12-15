The federal government is offering to buy back commercial licenses from Pacific salmon fishers who want to get out of the declining industry.

It’ll spend 123 million dollars to purchase the licenses at market rates, then take them out of circulation.

It’s part of Ottawa’s program to protect the remaining Pacific salmon stocks.

Officials at the Department of Fisheries say there are 13-hundred license-holders eligible for the buy-back…..but they don’t know how many may take part in the program.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire