One lucky person in Prince George could be a millionaire.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, a one-million-dollar Lotto 6-49 ticket that had the white ball for last night’s (Wednesday) draw was purchased in the northern capital.

“We love that our players up north are excited about the lottery. With Christmas just over a week away and the holidays one of the most popular times of the year for lottery sales, we also like to remind British Columbians not to give lotto tickets to kids under the age of 19. This includes Scratch’n Win products,” said Shelley Wong, BCLC Spokesperson.

No one has come forward to claim the prize. There were no winners for the 34-million dollar gold ball prize.

The draw results can be found here.

Friday’s Lotto Max Jackpot is an estimated $40 million dollars and is another chance for northern gamblers to cash in big.

“We are always excited when the prize starts to roll over and if it gets to the 50 million and continues to roll over we are going to see some Max Millions. That is always an exciting time for our players,” added Wong.