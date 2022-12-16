Information about millions of British Columbians is at risk, according to the latest report from B-C’s Privacy Commission.

The Public Health Services Authority holds information about six-million people who have accessed care from health authorities in the province.

The Commission says the Authority knew back in 2019 that its information systems were vulnerable to hacking….but it hasn’t done enough to protect its records.

Its report warns that an enormous volume of sensitive personal information is held by the Authority….and, if its system is breached, it could cause significant harm to those affected.

The Authority says it updated its system in July.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire