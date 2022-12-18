Environment Canada is forecasting strong arctic outflow winds and cold wind chill values for the North Coast.

That includes Kitimat, Stewart, and Terrace.

According to Environment Canada, arctic air has infiltrated the coast from the interior.

Strong winds will combine with low temperatures to give wind chill values between minus 20 and minus 25.

Along coastal regions, the winds will accelerate and reach between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour through coastal inlets and valleys.

This will bring bitterly cold temperatures and a risk of frostbite.

If outside, dress warmly in layers, stay dry, and cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite.