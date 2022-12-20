A pair of temperature records in the Bulkley Valley area have unofficially been broken.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, Smithers hit -32.3 this morning, with the previous record of -32.2 being set in 2008.

“Similarly for Burns Lake getting down to -40.5 at 8:00 a.m. this morning, and the previous record is -37.2 from 2008,” Sekhon said.

Sekhon added the temperatures will remain extremely cold until around Thursday, with a transition into less cold weather and some snow on Friday.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District remains under an Extreme Cold Warning.

Most of the province is under either an Extreme Cold Warning or Snowfall Warning.