The federal government says that, by 2026, 20 per cent of all new vehicles sold in Canada must be electric.

The regulation, to be published today, is the first step in the government’s efforts to have all new passenger vehicles powered by electricity by 2035.

The next step will require 60 per cent of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.

But our country has a long way to go to reach those targets.

Last year, only 5.2 per cent of new sales were electric vehicles.

