A massive open-pit coal mine in northeastern B-C will not be allowed to proceed.

The Glencore project was to be located about 40 kilometers west of Tumbler Ridge.

But the federal and provincial governments say the environmental impacts are far too great.

B-C’s Environmental Assessment Office says the mine would have an adverse effect on a protected caribou herd and the local grizzly bear population.

It also says the project would likely affect Indigenous people, not allowing them to exercise their treaty rights to hunt and fish in the area.

Ottawa has concluded that the company’s plans to alleviate environmental concerns wouldn’t be enough to prevent significant damage.

–Files from Vista National News wire