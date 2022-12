A steady provincial bus in and out of northern BC is returning at long last.

EBus has announced they will be starting a Prince George to Kamloops bus route that will run six times a week, three times to Kamloops, and three back to Prince George.

There will also be nine stops along the way in places like Quesnel, Williams Lake, Cache Creek.

The bus is set to hit the road on January 4th, EBus says the average ticket price will be $100.

