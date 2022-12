Updated 3:01 p.m., Tuesday, December 27th

The fog advisory has been ended for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Original Story:

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The fog is expected to dissipate this morning as temperatures rise or winds mix the air.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

If traveling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.