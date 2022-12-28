BC Transit and its local government partners will be offering special New Year’s services in some places across the province.

“We want to provide people an opportunity to travel safely on New Year’s Eve,” said BC Transit Spokesperson Jamie Weiss.

“We know this is a day of celebration for a lot of people and the best thing they can do is leave their vehicles at home, and having a safe, reliable transportation option is a good way to promote safe celebration.”

In Kitimat, BC Transit will be extending evening service until 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve on certain routes, with free service starting at 7:00 p.m.