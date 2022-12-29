New regulations defining jobs that are not suitable for young workers will come into effect on Jan. 1.

Several industries were identified as too hazardous for young workers.

This includes some jobs in construction, forestry, food processing, oil and gas and power and asbestos removal.

Some jobs will have a minimum age of 16 while the more hazardous ones will be 18.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A minimum age of 16 will be required for construction, silviculture, forest firefighting and working from heights that require fall protection.

You must be 18 to work in tree falling and logging, production at a pulp, paper, saw, shake or shingle mill and powerline construction.

More jobs can be found using this link.

The age restrictions do not apply to industry training programs overseen by SkilledTradesBC so youth can still access apprenticeships and training opportunities.

Current employees who will reach the minimum age by April 1 are exempt.

–Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now