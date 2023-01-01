Canada making it’s move on the issue of China and covid-19.

Starting January 5th, Ottawa will require air travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong or Macau to offer evidence of a negative covid-19 test taken before their departure.

The temporary health measures are in place for 30 days, and are a reaction to a surge in the virus in china-and the limited data available.

China has been accused of not being forthcoming about the virus since it first surfaced.

And there’s concern the country still isn’t sharing data on evolving strains-that could lead to new outbreaks.

–With files from Vista National News Wire