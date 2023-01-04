The chair of the Commons Transport committee says Sunwings Airlines and VIA Rail have to answer for Christmas travel disruptions that left hundreds of people stranded.

Liberal MP Peter Shiefke says he plans to hold committee hearings and will call upon representatives from the two companies to explain themselves.

Sunwings left hundreds of people stranded in Mexico and Cuba when it cancelled several flights due to pre-Christmas storms.

The airline says the last of its Mexico passengers are now back home.

Hundreds of people were trapped for hours on several VIA Rail trains between Toronto and Montreal just before Christmas, due to winter weather and a freight train derailment.

