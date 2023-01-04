Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews"Nozzle wasn't working at the gas station" takes top 9-1-1 nuisance call...
FeaturedNews

“Nozzle wasn’t working at the gas station” takes top 9-1-1 nuisance call of 2022: E-Comm

By Darin Bain
9-1-1 operator taking calls (Photo supplied by E-Comm).

E-Comm answered a total of 2,109,440 calls on 9-1-1 in 2022.

That was a 1.8 per cent increase from 2021, marking the busiest year in the organization’s history for BC’s 9-1-1 dispatcher.

98 per cent were answered in five seconds or less, surpassing both E-Comm’s contracted service level, and industry standards for 9-1-1 call answering.

However, the service continued to field nuisance calls in 2022, diverting critical resources from British Columbians in real emergency situations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

“Nuisance calls never belong on emergency lines, but it’s extremely concerning how often callers know their non-urgent concerns aren’t an appropriate reason to call 9-1-1,” said E-Comm call taker Mark Kolomejac.

“We regularly get callers stating ‘I know this isn’t an emergency, but I didn’t know who else to call.’ If you have a flat tire or a broken windshield wiper for example, we can’t help you on 9-1-1, but a towing company or roadside assistance will be able to get you the support that you need.”

The top 10 nuisance calls of 2022 were:

  1. The nozzle wasn’t working at the gas station
  2. They had a flat tire
  3. People were playing basketball on a public court at night time
  4. Someone wasn’t picking up after their dog
  5. Someone was using their garbage bin
  6. Complaining about children drawing with chalk at a playground
  7. Their phone was stuck in a bench
  8. Looking for an update on a nationwide telco outage
  9. Someone called 9-1-1 because they had a broken window wiper
  10. Someone cut in line at the car wash

E-Comm has compiled a comprehensive list of non-emergency resources available on its website.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News