Two people were arrested and illicit drugs were seized as a result of a drug trafficking investigation in Smithers.

The Smithers RCMP began the investigation in October 2021.

According to police, their investigation, which included surveillance, showed suspicious activity consistent with the sale of illegal drugs at a residence in the 3700 block of Broadway Avenue.

Police say they gathered evidence and a search warrant was issued on Thursday, December 29th, 2022.

During the search, mounties seized illicit drugs suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested and released without process, pending further investigation.