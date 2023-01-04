UNBC has been working on an assessment since late November that will dictate the school’s strategic plan for the next five years or more.

As of today, they are now ready for broad public input.

“In addition to our internal community we want to hear from our broader community,” said Dr. Geoff Payne, the President of the University.

He referenced the 16,000 people that first petitioned for a university in Prince George and northern BC, saying it was the community that started the university, they should have a say in how its future looks.

“In general we want to hear the voice. The university was built on the bedrock of the community voice and we are at that stage where we want to hear from that again.”

Payne said some things they are looking to find include new programs, new aids, research ideas, community involvement, and societal impact.

Results from the survey, as well as focus groups and other information the university has gathered, will be taken in September and used to create a new strategic vision starting in 2024.

“The things we are hearing and the directions we are going will set the university up, not only for the next 5 years, but for the next 10, 15, and 20 years, I would hope.”

You can find the survey here.