New requirements for travellers from China are now in effect in Canada.

All airline passengers must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they’ll be allowed to board their flight.

The same requirements also went into effect today (Thursday) in the United States.

The move comes as the number of COVID cases soars in China, following the government’s decision to ease its zero-COVID policy late last year, after massive protests.

China has promised to retaliate against countries imposing the new restrictions.

