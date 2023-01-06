The employment picture in BC looked a little rosier in December according to Stats Canada.

The unemployment rate dipped to 4.2% after it was 4.4 – the third lowest among the provinces, trailing only Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Analyst, Vince Ferrao said BC has seen some pretty steady gains.

“Employment went up 17,000 between November and December and over the past 12 months, it’s up 63-thousand, so it’s up about 2.3% in 12 months.”

Canada’s jobless mark dipped for the third consecutive with a rate of 5% – just shy of June and July’s record-low of 4.9.

Here is the breakdown by province: