Four drugs, used in the treatment of diabetes, heart failure, and blood clots, will have expanded coverage under our province’s Pharmacare program.

But one of them will not be available for weight loss.

Ozempic is used to treat Type Two diabetes but has become a popular weight-loss drug in the U-S.

Health minister Adrian Dix stated it’s been popularized by “influencers” south of the border.

Dix said about nine percent of prescriptions filled for Ozempic are from Americans….but, so far, there are no shortages reported for B-C patients.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire