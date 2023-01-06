Listen Live

Wastewater from planes arriving at Vancouver International Airport to help identify COVID-19 variants

By Brendan Pawliw
Image of Wastewater. Supplied by Katrina Robinson from Pixabay.

Vancouver Airport joined Toronto’s Pearson Airport today (Friday), in testing wastewater from arriving aircraft for signs of COVID-19.

The program is aimed at tracking the different variants of the virus that people are bringing into Canada.

The latest sub-variant X-B-B point-one point-five…..has now been found in Canada.

It’s already causing 40 percent of the new infections in the U-S.

In the coming weeks, a parallel program will be launched at Vancouver Airport, to specifically test wastewater in flights from China.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire

