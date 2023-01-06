Vancouver Airport joined Toronto’s Pearson Airport today (Friday), in testing wastewater from arriving aircraft for signs of COVID-19.

The program is aimed at tracking the different variants of the virus that people are bringing into Canada.

The latest sub-variant X-B-B point-one point-five…..has now been found in Canada.

It’s already causing 40 percent of the new infections in the U-S.

In the coming weeks, a parallel program will be launched at Vancouver Airport, to specifically test wastewater in flights from China.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire