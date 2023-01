Paramedics and dispatchers in BC have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the province.

According to a news release, the Ambulance Paramedics and Dispatchers Bargaining Association (APDBA) came to terms with the Health Employers Association of BC over the weekend.

APADBA represents approximately 5,000 paramedics and ambulance dispatchers in B.C.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process is complete for both sides.