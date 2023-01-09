In an effort to combat staffing shortages in B.C.’s healthcare system, the province will be making it easier for internationally trained nurses to come to B.C.

Application and assessment fees that typically cost over $3,700 will now be paid by the B.C. government.

“Supporting nurses is key to our work to making health care accessible to all British Columbians. Still, the demand for nurses is outpacing the supply,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“There are talented and skilled nurses with the right experience who want to practise in B.C. and support high-quality care, but they are kept on the sidelines by an expensive and complicated registration process.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Eby said the average wait time for approval has been around three years. They are hoping to lower that to four to nine months.

The province is also waiving the $300 fee for nurses returning to practice.

Additionally, returning nurses can also receive more than $4,000 in financial support to cover assessments and travel costs.

There will also be $10,000 bursaries for those needing additional education.

–Files by Josiah Spyker , My East Kootenay Now