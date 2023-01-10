The regular Canada-US-Mexico leaders summit is set to go today (Tuesday) in Mexico City.
Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador (OH-bra-door) is the host this year, of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U-S President Joe Biden.
We can expect migration and border security to be a major topics.
But trade disputes will also be under discussion.
Canada and the U-S say Mexico is violating the North American free trade agreement by favouring the government-owned energy company over privately-built power plants, while Canada and Mexico are concerned that a U-S push towards a “Buy American” policy will limit trade.
We may also see an announcement of a visit to Canada by President Biden in the near future.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire