Northern Health has confirmed the Bulkley Valley District Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 8:01 pm on January 1st.

The area’s newest resident is Jensen, a baby girl born to Houston parents Katrina and Braden.

“We are doing good,” Katrina told My Bulkley Lakes Now, “starting to get into a routine at home.”

“We were pretty surprised when we went into the hospital that morning that we were the only ones,” Katrina said.

They arrived at around 8:00 in the morning on New Year’s Day after Jensen decided it was time to arrive, three weeks early.

“We went to bed after New Year’s, I woke up at 2:30 in the morning having contractions,” she said, “we weren’t expecting her until the 22nd of January.”

Jensen is the young family’s first baby.

No photos of Jensen or other information will be released at the parents’ request.