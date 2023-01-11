Canada’s food banks are going to need help to get through the year.

A new survey by Second Harvest, the country’s largest food rescue organization, shows reliance on food banks is expected to increase by 60 percent this year.

That follows a 134 percent increase last year.

The CEO of Second Harvest says the 13 hundred food charities surveyed will fall short by an average of 70-thousand dollars each to meet the growing demand.

Most organizations say they will need 50 percent more donations of perishable and non-perishable food to get by.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire