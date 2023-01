Torrential rain continues to pound most of California, as the fifth in a series of storms comes ashore.

The heavy rain has caused massive flooding, evacuations, and mudslides.

Schools are closed in many areas, and large power outages are being reported.

Weather forecasters say the state has had as much as six times the average rainfall over the past few weeks….and warn a sixth storm is on the way.

So far, the death toll stands at 14.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire