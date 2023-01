Police in B-C is warning motorists to be on the lookout, after a sharp rise in catalytic converter thefts in parts of the province.

Thieves steal the auto exhaust part for the valuable metals used in their manufacture……metals worth more than gold.

But they leave your vehicle needing expensive repairs.

Police say most of the thefts are occurring during overnight hours.

They add vehicles that sit higher off the ground are easier targets for thieves.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire